The 2021 Billboard Music Awards went on despite the pandemic with a small group of celebrities in attendance but a fairly large crowd of masked fans outside. But one thing that remained the same as years past is the extravagant celebrity fashion on the red carpet!

Check out the top 13 best and ugly looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet arrivals below.

From the 2021 Billboard Music Award host Nick Jonas , to P!nk (who has been named the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Icon), and performers The Weeknd , DJ Khaled , Alicia Keys , SZA all hit the red carpet wearing Prada, Dolce & Gabanna, Valentino, Fendi, Balmain and more.

1. Doja Cat in Balmain Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 23: 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: In this image released on May 23, Doja Cat arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,image,event,awards ceremony,colors,releasing,broadcasting,billboard music awards,music award,microsoft theater – los angeles,doja cat,2021,2020 – 2029

2. Gabrielle Union in Prada Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 23: 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Gabrielle Union arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,music,california,city of los angeles,event,award,awards ceremony,colors,gabrielle union,billboard music awards,music award,microsoft theater – los angeles,2021,2020 – 2029

3. The Weekend in Bottega Veneta Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 23: 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: The Weeknd arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,california,city of los angeles,event,award,awards ceremony,colors,billboard music awards,music award,the weeknd – musician,microsoft theater – los angeles,2021,2020 – 2029

4. SZA in Monot

5. Kehlani in Tony Ward Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Kehlani poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,music,california,city of los angeles,image,fashion,award,awards ceremony,releasing,backstage,broadcasting,billboard music awards,music award,kehlani,microsoft theater – los angeles

6. P!ink Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, P!nk poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,music,california,city of los angeles,image,fashion,award,awards ceremony,releasing,backstage,broadcasting,billboard music awards,pink – singer,music award,microsoft theater – los angeles

7. Lena Waithe in Boss Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Lena Waithe poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,portrait,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,awards ceremony,backstage,broadcasting,billboard music awards,music award,lena waithe,microsoft theater – los angeles

8. HER in Christian Dior Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, H.E.R. poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,music,california,city of los angeles,image,fashion,award,awards ceremony,releasing,backstage,broadcasting,billboard music awards,music award,gabi wilson,microsoft theater – los angeles

9. Saweetie in Giambattista Valli Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Saweetie poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,music,california,city of los angeles,image,fashion,award,awards ceremony,releasing,backstage,broadcasting,billboard music awards,music award,saweetie,microsoft theater – los angeles

10. Alicia Keys in Valentino Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Alicia Keys poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,portrait,music,california,city of los angeles,image,fashion,award,alicia keys,awards ceremony,releasing,backstage,broadcasting,billboard music awards,music award,microsoft theater – los angeles

11. DJ Kahled in Dolce & Gabanna Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: DJ Khaled poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,dj khaled,awards ceremony,backstage,broadcasting,billboard music awards,music award,microsoft theater – los angeles

12. The Migos Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: (L-R) Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,portrait,music,california,city of los angeles,fashion,award,awards ceremony,backstage,broadcasting,billboard music awards,kiari cephus,quavious marshall,kirshnik ball,music award,microsoft theater – los angeles