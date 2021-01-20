LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The day is finally here! We are ready to end this 4-year nightmare with a new wave of productive energy. In honor of our first African American and Asian American Vice President, ladies are showing their solidarity withby throwing on their pearls and chucks.

As you may know, our Vice President is a proud Alpha Kappa Alpha, so pearls are a major part of her sorority lineage. She’s also been spotted in well-tailored suits, a voluptuous doobie, and a pair of Converse. The look, although simple, speaks to the laid back, casual, down-to-earth, efficient vibes that Harris exudes. As a result, Black women have pulled out their 20 pearls and Chuck Taylors to show their support for our Vice President.

Happy Inauguration Day Beauties, Share your Converse and pearls looks with us to be featured in a gallery on the site! pic.twitter.com/i2MlwahLaf — HelloBeautiful (@HelloBeautiful) January 20, 2021

This is a historical, monumental, memorable day for Black women, and women of color everywhere. From the days of advocating for voter’s rights, to becoming the first African American Vice President in United States history, we are proud to witness this day in our history.

It is beautiful to watch Black women from all over the United States show off their chucks and pearls. As we lift up our Vice President today, we also want to highlight the ladies who are showing their support. Check out all the fly girls out there proudly wearing their pearls and Converse.

These Fly Black Women Showed Up In Their Pearls And Chucks For Inauguration Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com