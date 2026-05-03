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Stefon Diggs has officially been acquitted in his assault trial after what many are calling one of the messiest celebrity court cases in recent memory. The felony strangulation and assault charges against the NFL star collapsed after major inconsistencies emerged during testimony, leaving many questioning how the case even made it to trial in the first place. The conversation dives into the legal process, public perception, and the growing debate around accusations involving high-profile athletes and entertainers. Was justice served? How do public figures recover their reputation after allegations go viral? And what responsibility do prosecutors have before bringing serious charges forward? Plus, the discussion expands into celebrity culture, financial targeting, and how due process gets complicated once social media gets involved. Chapters:  00:00 Stefon Diggs acquitted  00:17 Initial reactions to the trial outcome  01:10 Due process & public perception  01:47 Diggs’ lifestyle & chaos around him  02:27 Why the accuser seemed unprepared  03:20 Questions about the evidence  04:08 Trial inconsistencies & testimony breakdown  05:23 Why criminal charges changed the conversation  06:04 Courtroom contradictions discussed  07:14 The legal preparation issue  07:54 “Believe women” vs due process debate  08:46 Should celebrities countersue false accusations?  09:33 Reputation damage after accusations  10:18 Comparing the case to Johnny Depp & Amber Heard  11:03 Marcellus Wiley allegations mentioned  11:21 Celebrity culture & financial targeting  11:40 Closing thoughts

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