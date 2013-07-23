EXCLUSIVE: Stevie J and Joseline Show Off Rings And Talk New Show!

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez Of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta made their way to Columbus, OH and dropped in to the Power 107.5 studios to catch up with DJ Big Bink and City. Joseline was in rare form but it was Stevie J who made the big announcements that shocked everyone. Watch as the couple show off their engagement/wedding rings and talk about the next big thing.

[ooyala code=”hka21pZDo5MTAkCeAuZDVi6OIbO2Lob9″ player_id=”null”]

