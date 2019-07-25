Cops seize thousands dollars worth of Oxycodone pills during traffic stop

Attention Attention All Criminals HERE IS A PSA….If your engaged in any transport of any illegal drugs and you decide to not check your car out before you engage in your illegal activity or you decide to drive crazy as hell while your doing said illegal activity then you deserve everything you get. Just like this dummy who was stopped on state rt. 13 speeding , just makes you ask yourself if I’m gonna do criminal activity and i’m driving then i know there’s things that i’m not going to do and one of them is breaking any type of law lol why would you do something crazy when your riding around with $7,500 worth of oxycodone pills well one man now has 16 years to figure out why he decided to do just this ….. full story here

