Cardi B Concert Rescheduled Due To ‘Unverified Threat’

Who trying to cause harm to our sis?
Some scary news hit Cardi B’s camp enough to have to shut down her concert in Indianapolis Tuesday due to an “unverified threat.”
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the concert will be rescheduled for Sept. 11. There is no immediate threat to the public, but police are investigating.
The venue says “all tickets for the original date will be honored and if you’re unable to attend the new date, refunds will be issued at point of purchase.”
Cardi has responded to the news and told fans, “my safety and your safety comes first.”
Source: The Jasmine Brand