Cardi B Concert Rescheduled Due To ‘Unverified Threat’

Some scary news hit Cardi B’s camp enough to have to shut down her concert in Indianapolis Tuesday due to an “unverified threat.”

STATEMENT FROM TONIGHT’S PROMOTER MAMMOTH LIVE: “Due to a security threat and safety concerns at this evening’s show, management has advised that this show be postponed. These threats are currently under investigation.” pic.twitter.com/PZopS6W8rd — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 31, 2019

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the concert will be rescheduled for Sept. 11. There is no immediate threat to the public, but police are investigating.

The venue says “all tickets for the original date will be honored and if you’re unable to attend the new date, refunds will be issued at point of purchase.”

Cardi has responded to the news and told fans, “my safety and your safety comes first.”

Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019

