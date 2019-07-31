Blue Ivy Makes Billboard History For ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Following in her famous parent’s footsteps.

Blue Ivy is already putting her name all over the history books and she is only 7-years-old. The oldest child from Beyonce and Jay-Z earned her first Billboard entry for her feature on her momma’s hit “Brown Skin Girl.” Making her the youngest artist to appear on the chart.

The song has landed No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is off The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, which momma Bey has had vocal and producing credits for. The soundtrack landed No. 2 on the charts.

Before this recent success, Blue landed another Billboard hit when featured on her dad’s song “Glory” back in 2012. She was only a few days old. That song landed No. 74.

It is probably safe to say this won’t be the last time we see Blue on the charts.

Source: The Jasmine Brand