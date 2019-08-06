Dayton Shooting Rocks City, State And Country

The country is filled with mix emotions after one of our own cities experience gun violence over the weekend.

Dayton, Ohio and the US mourn the lives that were lost by the hands of a gunman Sunday morning. A candlelight vigil was held in Dayton’s Oregon District Sunday night that was filled with sorrow and anger.

Many paid their respects to those who lost a loved one at the hands of gunman Connor Betts. However, when Governor Mike DeWine took the stage to pay his respects he was met with angry chants of “Do something!”

Ohio Governor @MikeDeWine attempts to speak at vigil, is overtaken by crowd chanting DO SOMETHING!

DO SOMETHING!

DO SOMETHING! pic.twitter.com/tw5EmAtahh — Rob Bennett (@rob_bennett) August 5, 2019

Monday the Mayor of Dayton called for Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown) to resign after her comments about the shooting. Keller posted to her Facebook page about the shooting saying she blames it all on gay marriage, open borders and recreational marijuana among others.

This is Ohio State Representative Candice Keller, a shining example of today's @ohiogop. She has a few opinions about mass shootings. Let's make her famous. pic.twitter.com/uUBowqUQWB — Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) August 5, 2019

President Trump made an attempt to address the shooting but caused more outraged as he confused Dayton with Toledo and made his address more political.

Donald Trump cares so little about mass shootings that he says it happened in the wrong city ("Toledo"). What's worse, he seemingly read it off the teleprompter, meaning the entire White House didn't care enough to get it right, either.pic.twitter.com/OKLVs6nj5V — VoteVets (@votevets) August 5, 2019

We will keep you updated on the latest on the Dayton shooting.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV