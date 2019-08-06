Dayton Shooting Rocks City, State And Country

The country is filled with mix emotions after one of our own cities experience gun violence over the weekend.
Dayton, Ohio and the US mourn the lives that were lost by the hands of a gunman Sunday morning. A candlelight vigil was held in Dayton’s Oregon District Sunday night that was filled with sorrow and anger.
Many paid their respects to those who lost a loved one at the hands of gunman Connor Betts. However, when Governor Mike DeWine took the stage to pay his respects he was met with angry chants of “Do something!”
Monday the Mayor of Dayton called for Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown) to resign after her comments about the shooting. Keller posted to her Facebook page about the shooting saying she blames it all on gay marriage, open borders and recreational marijuana among others.
President Trump made an attempt to address the shooting but caused more outraged as he confused Dayton with Toledo and made his address more political.
We will keep you updated on the latest on the Dayton shooting.
Source: 10TV