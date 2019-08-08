Cardi B Gets Big Break, Deposition In Lawsuit Will Remain Sealed

A judge has made a decision on the videotapes or transcript to be sealed.

Another big break for our girl Cardi B involving her current lawsuit from ex-manager. A judged ruled that the videotape deposition will remain sealed.

Judge Gabriel Gorenstein explains his decision:

“The Court concludes that the status of Belcalis Almanzar as a person of public interest, as well as the privacy interest enjoyed by any litigant, strongly counsel in favor of limiting the use of the video version of the deposition.”

“Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that the video version of the deposition of Belcalis Almanzar shall be used only for purposes of this litigation and shall not be filed or otherwise disseminated to any member of the public without permission of the Court.”

The judge has not decided if the transcripts from the depositions will be sealed.

Source: The Jasmine Brand