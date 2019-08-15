Battle Rap Corner: Tsu Surf Wants JC, Lux, Cassidy, Mook, Monstars

Is Surf ducking smoke from John John though?

That’s one of the main questions being asked among the culture after Summer Impact. Of course, we didn’t get to see Tsu Surf on the stage for Gun Titles vs Loaded Hollows. However, the vet is already calling out battlers who he wants all the smoke with.

1. 🗣 a Gray Hoody….

2. 🗣 a coke head from Philly.

3. 🗣Goofy ass Twork & Suge.

4. 🗣The Guy wit the Nose.

5. 🗣 The boy wit the big 👖s and 👕s …….. let me start this walk 🚶🏾‍♂️…. — Devils grandSon (@Tsu_Surf) August 11, 2019

It didn’t take long for fans to cypher that he is calling out Loaded Lux, Cassidy, The Monstars (NuJerzey Twork And Shotgun Suge), Murda Mook and JC. Fans debated on what his record would be after getting all these matchups.

You a legend son but @MurdaMookez will smoke your boots ❗️ — Klutch (@ClutchTweeter) August 11, 2019

don't nobody wanna see Cassidy again. just do the one off with Bill or finally take Solomon — ykz (@yakuzamoons) August 12, 2019

Wow… I like this. You ain’t leaving the culture anytime soon lol 😊👍🙏🙏🙏 — JJ Speaks. (@MrJJ_Speaks) August 12, 2019

One person name is missing on this list. One man that has been asking Surf for all the smoke. John John Da Don.

What about the bald nigga with the glasses? 🤓 — Battle Rappers Cant Make Music (@JohnJohnDaDon) August 11, 2019

Why though? Is Surf ducking John John? Is John John chasing Surf? Jay Blac asked JJDD this question and he gives his opinion as to why Surf is avoiding a battle with him.

I asked fans do they think Surf is ducking or JJDD just chasing a battle with Surf?

Is Surf ducking JJDD or is JJDD chasing Surf? — REST IN POWER NIP 🙏🏼 (@ceceonair) August 14, 2019

Do you think Surf is ducking John John? How you feel about Surfs chances against Mook, JC, Lux, The Monstars and Cassidy? Let us know below!

