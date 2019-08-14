A$AP Rocky “Disappointed” Over Assault Conviction In Sweden

(AllHipHop News) A$AP Rocky and his entourage have escaped a return to jail in Sweden after being found guilty of assault.
The 30-year-old musician, real name Rakim Mayers, and two of his friends were locked up on July 2 for their involvement in a street brawl with 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari in Stockholm, Sweden on June 30.
The trio was detained in jail for a month before being released from custody on August 2.
