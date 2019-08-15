Local Summer Boot Camp Helps Students Explore In-Demand Trade Jobs!

These days it is more important than ever to instill values, ideas and opportunities within our youth. Many jobs and trades are dying out, not only because of technological advancements but also to the simple lack of interest. This unfortunately doesn’t eliminate the need to fulfill certain jobs and/or careers, I mean there are just certain things computers and robots can not do.

A summer boot camp for central Ohio teens is looking to spark interest in careers in ever so important hands-on trades.

Over the course of four days, central Ohio students between the ages of 12 and 15 were able to spend time with members of various trade organizations. Welders, electricians, plumbers and carpenters walked the students through hands-on activities to expose them to the vast world of trades.

“You learn a skill set using your hands and your mind. No one can take that away from you,” said Vince Wright, State Training Director with the Ohio Carpenters’ Joint Apprenticeship and Training Trust Fund.

Wright says the program targets students before they reach their junior year — at a time they either decide to begin searching for colleges or career centers.

The boot camp is held each summer in conjunction with the Columbus Building Trades Council.

Source: 10TV

Also On Power 107.5: