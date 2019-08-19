R. Kelly STILL NASTY!!! Feds Accuse Singer Of Spreading Herpes

R.Kelly is facing up to 70 years if found guilty of his crimes and this new case doesn’t help him at all, a woman named Faith Rodgers accused the R&B singer of giving her the disease without her knowledge in court docs last year, Dallas police investigated but decided not to move forward with the charges. But earlier this year she testified again and her allegations were added to the New York indictment. Feds have also let Kelly’s legal team know that they have proof that Kelly gave Rodgers the STD…Full Story Here

Also On Power 107.5: