Stephen Curry gives back in a MAJOR WAY he will financially support Howard University’s golf program

This is huge and according to the school officials this is one of the most generous gifts in the history of Howard University , The golf program had been disbanded for decades and now with the help of the 3x Champion and 2x league MVp . Curry says that this process started when he met  Howard senior and golfer Otis Ferguson IV during a campus visit and 8 months after that meeting the NBA superstar was at Howard’s campus holding a press conference promising to financially support the golf program for the next 6 years…..Full Story Here 

