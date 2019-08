Popeyes dropped a new chicken sandwich earlier this week that has the internet going crazy including trolling from the Louisiana based chicken supplier who wasn’t afraid to take shots at Chick-Fil-A and others who wanted beef…well chicken…war….Who knows!!!

DJ Mr. King and Cece chime in on the recent great Chicken Sandwich Debate between Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A!

Who you got?!?!?

Here are some of the tweets between the two chicken coupes.

