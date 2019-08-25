Late Night Shooting on Ohio State Campus; Suspect Still at Large

Ohio State Unversity was put on lockdown early this morning after reports of an active shooter alerted students and the public to take cover at 1:30am.

Minutes later details started pouring in that the suspect was wearing a cowboy hat and a dark hoodie fleed the scene of the shooting near the McDonald’s on campus located at 1972 North High Street. Within the hour the call clear was given saying the suspect had fled the campus area. The victim, Wesley N. Powers Jr., suffered a gunshot wound and ran into the McDonalds and back out just before collapsing. Police believe that the shooter targeted Powers and was not a random attack.

If you have information about this incident please call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers office at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or Columbus Police Assault Detective McCotter #2332 at 614-645-4141.

