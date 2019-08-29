Columbus Zoo’s Lion Cubs Go Viral With Overload Of Cuteness

These cute clubs are going viral bringing us all the cuteness.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium finally released photos of their newest addition. Three African lion cubs were the first litter for 4-year-old Naomi born last week.

SO CUTE! The @ColumbusZoo has released some photos of the three African lion cubs who were born there earlier this month https://t.co/fTZtYgQJbJ #10TV — 10TV.com (@10TV) August 29, 2019

People have instantly fell in love with the cubs on social media.

This is one of the baby lion Cubs recently born at the Columbus Zoo. I want to cuddle with him. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/n9iMfbT4ZC — Asher the Destroyer's Mom (@smlaser) August 29, 2019

Columbus Zoo Lion Triplets Slay Their Check Up https://t.co/kyLouaHaHE — People (@people) August 29, 2019

The cubs actually surprised zookeepers after the father Tomo underwent a vasectomy in 2018. In lions, the failure rate in vasectomies is rare but not impossible.

The mother of the cubs, Naomi, is doing well according to zookeepers.

