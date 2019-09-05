Cassidy Talks Spicy About Tsu Surf, Tay Roc, Arsonal – BRC Responds

Wait, he still thinks he won against Goodz?

Yes, yes, yes, Cassidy will not admit that he lost his battle against Goodz at URL’s Resolution card.

Though he has just been booked for The Lockdown card in his hometown of Philadelphia on Oct. 6, he is still spazzing out on Goodz. He also names drops Tsu Surf, Tay Roc, and Arsonal who he is going to battle in Philly.

Cassidy and Arsonal Announce Long-Awaited Battle Set for October 6th (@cassidy_larsiny @arsonaldarebel) https://t.co/rOrGQY4ZtO — DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) September 3, 2019

The “Im A Hustla” battler said in regards to Surf that he has to “prove himself” in order to get a chance to battle him.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the battle rap community to voice their opinions.

Cassidy got everyone talking again, y’all slam him and shit on him but talk about him more than ya top tier favorite battlers lol — @Reefporter on IG (@reef_alixxv) September 4, 2019

You know how kids just say shit? Like they mean no harm and the comment is genuine.. but they don’t realize how insensitive or disrespectful the comment is.. That’s Cassidy. — 👑TEW GAWD DA DON👑 (@damnimwild) September 4, 2019

Cass really said he ain't battling surf cuz he keep getting shot and locked up I'm cryin 😭😭😭 https://t.co/S99srjNInk — Juice Bae (@YoungMcCutty) September 4, 2019

Tay Roc, Shotgun Suge and other battlers had something to say too about Cass’ recent rant.

I WANNA BATTLE NOW! fuck all the talkin and interviews…. U don’t wanna battle Surf.. Now u can see me… Not saying nothing else @CASSIDY_LARSINY https://t.co/D98IektbDq — DRACULA🦇 (@TheRealTayRoc) September 4, 2019

Arsonal is going TO DESTROY CASSIDY ….. CASS REALLY FUCCED UP I THOUGHT I WAS MEAN THIS NIGGA DISRESPECT IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL 🙏🏿 I’m praying for Cass Now naw FUCC IT LET EM DIE 10/6 We GET YA TICKETS NOW — HEAVY OUT NOW (@RealShotgunSuge) September 3, 2019

I FW CASSIDY YO , HE BE TALKIN SO RECKLESS 😂😂😂😂😂 — JERUSALEM (@NUJERZEYTWORK) September 3, 2019

Cass made sure he gave Arsonal a piece of his mind leading up to their battle next month.

Do you think Cassidy is going to back his talk or is all talk? Let us know below!

