Cassidy Talks Spicy About Tsu Surf, Tay Roc, Arsonal – BRC Responds

Wait, he still thinks he won against Goodz?
Yes, yes, yes, Cassidy will not admit that he lost his battle against Goodz at URL’s Resolution card.
Though he has just been booked for The Lockdown card in his hometown of Philadelphia on Oct. 6, he is still spazzing out on Goodz. He also names drops Tsu Surf, Tay Roc, and Arsonal who he is going to battle in Philly.
The “Im A Hustla” battler said in regards to Surf that he has to “prove himself” in order to get a chance to battle him.
Of course, it didn’t take long for the battle rap community to voice their opinions.
Tay Roc, Shotgun Suge and other battlers had something to say too about Cass’ recent rant.
Cass made sure he gave Arsonal a piece of his mind leading up to their battle next month.
Do you think Cassidy is going to back his talk or is all talk? Let us know below!
Source: HipHopIsReal