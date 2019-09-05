Bill Hader Explains How Snoop Dogg Shut Down His Prank Show

This weekend get ready for of the release of one of the creepiest, wildest and longest movies of the year, “It Chapter Two”. It has a run time of almost three hours but you’ll definitely get your money’s worth as Pennywise prepares to sink his teeth into the children of Derry one more time. The Losers are all grown up and most of them have left town, all of them except Mike, played by Isiah Mustafa, he has stayed in Derry and realized Pennywise is back so he calls up his childhood friends and tell them it’s time for them to return to kill him once and for all and he knows the way to do it.

It Chapter Two, was highly entertaining and had me jumping out of my seat on several occasions so it does the job, you want it to do. I had the opportunity to screen this movie for a room full of cool kids and fans in Atlanta, last month and they left scared out of their minds.

So this month, while covering a press event in Anaheim, I jumped in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado RTS with a bed load of courage to drive an hour and a half down to Los Angeles in traffic to where WB had recreated the town of Derry. The Silverado offers a street-performance appearance for the LT, with body-color trim, full LED lighting. Super bright fog lamps, headlamps, and taillamps in case Pennywise tried to come to drool all over me and up to 22-inch wheels in case things really go left. I wasn’t taking any chances. I did all of this so I could sit down with the cast of It in the town Derry… Even if it was on a lot in LA. This week’s episode of Extra Butter w/ Xilla Valentine is very fun and entertaining.

You’ll see appearances from Jack Dylan Grazer, Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacob, Bill Hader, Andy Bean, James Ransone, and Isaiah Mustafa who talk about It Chapter 2, Impractical Jokers, Snoop Dogg and share the wildest things they can imagine on the spot. That all led to one of the funniest interviews. Watch this video and go see It Chapter Two in theaters everywhere.

Bill Hader Explains How Snoop Dogg Shut Down His Prank Show was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: BlogXilla Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: