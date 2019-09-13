Tsu Surf Has BRC Reading, Book No. 3 On Best Seller’s List

Surf got the gangstas and hood reading, I’m not mad at that.

Big congrats to battle rapper Tsu Surf as he is seeing much success from the first book he wrote. It is currently No. 3 on the Best Seller’s List on Amazon!!!

Salute @Tsu_Surf his House In Virginia book is #3 in the COUNTRY.. Not EASY selling books. Salute 🙏🏿🙏🏿👍🏾. pic.twitter.com/kblbOBsGrS — hiphopisreal.com (@hiphopisrealtv) September 11, 2019

The book “House In Virginia” is written by the New Jersey rapper and Jessica N. Watkins. It’s about a couple, Karen Dunlap and Jovan “Jo” Saint, from the hood. Karen is loyal and stands by Jo who is a hustler trying to come up in the street game. Karen wants a better life and is swept away by a boss name Kway.

The book goes on a journey of Karen realizes that “all that glitters isn’t gold,” and Jo journey through “mayhem, murder, and infidelities that lead to heartbreaking disaster, the loss of lives, and the introduction of new love.”

Many readers already give positive critique to the book.

I’m 8 chapters deep into house in Virginia @Tsu_Surf urban fiction book and i must say this book needs 2 be turned into a short film I can visualize every sentence as I read it this is by far one of the dopest books I read in years s/o Jessica Watkins for the collaboration #HIV pic.twitter.com/rDmTCa8yXc — QA (@qa_nc2va) September 12, 2019

You can purchase “House In Virginia” paperback on Amazon.

