New Ban in Michigan E-Cigarettes, right after New York!

The trend that swept the culture in the blink of an eye is slowly but surely coming to an end.

According to 10tv.com the state of Michigan has banned the sale of flavored e-cigarettes on Wednesday. This comes shortly after New York banned the products as well all of which are following hundreds of people having breathing issues after using the vapes.

Michigan has given notice to all companies and they have 180 days to comply.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused companies of enticing kids to try these type of products.

“For too long, companies have gotten our kids hooked on nicotine by marketing candy-flavored vaping products as safe,” Whitmer said in a statement on Wednesday. “That ends today.”