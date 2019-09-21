Jim Jones Stays Focused & Reacts After 6ix9ine Comments In Court

It is safe to say that Jim Jones released one of the most well regarded albums of the year when he released El Capo in May.
The rapper was gearing up for a brand new season of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York, in which he will be co-starring alongside his fiancee Chrissy when he became a trending topic after 6ix9ine spoke about him during his testimony yesterday (Sept. 19).
“Who is Jim Jones,” the lawyer asked during examination. 6ix9ine answered, “he’s a retired rapper,” before claiming that he was a part of the Nine Trey Bloods.
Inner City Press@innercitypress
AUSA Longyear: Have you heard of the term dry snitching?#6ix9ine: it’s a term on the street, snitching without snitching, it’s like –
Judge Engelmayer: I don’t think we need to hear any more on this answer. But what was said is received.
Q: Who is Jim Jones?#6ix9ine: He’s a retired rapper.
Q: Is he a member of Nine Trey?
A: Yes.
Later in the testimony, the prosecution played a phone call which the rapper is allegedly heard speaking about 6ix9ine.
“He not a gang member no more,” you can hear on the call. “He was never a gang member. They going to have to violate shorty because shorty is on some bull****.”
Jones doesn’t seemed to phased by the talk though. He showed up on Instagram hours after the report to show that he was staying focused.
“#Incaseyoudidnt we got busy at another hotel stay focus don’t let them side trac u from ur mission,” he wrote.
He also retweeted comments from Rosenberg, reminding people about the positive talk on his album.
Since Jim Jones is trending…great time to point out — he is making the best music of his career… go listen to his last album
