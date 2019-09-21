It is safe to say that Jim Jones released one of the most well regarded albums of the year when he released El Capo in May.

The rapper was gearing up for a brand new season of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York, in which he will be co-starring alongside his fiancee Chrissy when he became a trending topic after 6ix9ine spoke about him during his testimony yesterday (Sept. 19).

“Who is Jim Jones,” the lawyer asked during examination. 6ix9ine answered, “he’s a retired rapper,” before claiming that he was a part of the Nine Trey Bloods.

Later in the testimony, the prosecution played a phone call which the rapper is allegedly heard speaking about 6ix9ine.

“He not a gang member no more,” you can hear on the call. “He was never a gang member. They going to have to violate shorty because shorty is on some bull****.”

Jones doesn’t seemed to phased by the talk though. He showed up on Instagram hours after the report to show that he was staying focused.

“#Incaseyoudidnt we got busy at another hotel stay focus don’t let them side trac u from ur mission,” he wrote.

He also retweeted comments from Rosenberg, reminding people about the positive talk on his album.

RosenbergTelevision @Rosenbergradio Since Jim Jones is trending…great time to point out — he is making the best music of his career… go listen to his last album 1,974 Twitter Ads info and privacy 782 people are talking about this

Source

Jim Jones Stays Focused & Reacts After 6ix9ine Comments In Court was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Tropikana Posted 12 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: