Kim Kardashian Has “Receipts” Proving She And Khloe Don’t Steal Men

Sis, you like 5 years too late.

Obviously, the Kardashians are still in they feelings that people think they go around town stealing people’s men.

Remember former rival Amber Rose accused Kim Kardashian with messing with her former boyfriend Kanye West when they were dating and she was still married to her second husband Chris Humphries.

Rapper Trina accused former friend Khloe Kardashian of dating her boyfriend French Montana behind her back, which ended with them two dating for a while. Not to forget the relationship with Tristan Thompson started when allegedly he left his pregnant girlfriend Jordan Craig for her.

Welp, Kim on the latest episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” said she had receipts for all the shenanigans. She first started by calling French and asked him to clear things up about him and Khloe. He said, “I wasn’t dealing with Trina when I started talking to Khloe.”

Not sure if French word can be taken seriously when he was the same one that broke Khloe’s heart by cheating and lying on her in the past (nice try Kim).

Next, she mentions she will soon release receipts that will prove that Kanye was single when she started dating him. At this point, this is old news. Either it took her 5 years to get receipts or she needed a storyline for the show.

Do you even care anymore? Let us know below.

Source: The Jasmine Brand