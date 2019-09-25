Beyonce Shades Business Over Fight To Trademark Blue Ivy’s Name

Bey is learning that she just can’t have it all.

The fight to trademark daughter Blue Ivy‘s name is becoming a bigger fight Beyonce thought it would be. The wedding planner that has had her company Blue Ivy for years is not willing to give it up without a fight. The fight will now

According to The Blast, Bey is starting to get nasty with her choice as words while stating that her daughter is a “cultural icon” as her stance to trademark the name. The wedding planner Wendy Morales states she has had the name before Blue was even thought of and is not willing to lose her business to please Queen Bey.

Court documents show that Beyonce shaded Morales downplaying her business as a “small business,” with a handful of staff and “poor online presence.” She makes a point stating that she is only trying to trademark Blue Ivy Carter and not just Blue Ivy so Morales should stand down.

Not sure how this will play out but if I was Morales I would be asking for Bey to run me my Blue Ivy Carter check if she wants the name so bad.

