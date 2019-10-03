Big Kannon Recaps Battle With Chef Trez & Altercation With Cave Gang

Kannon recaps his battle on BL8 and what ignited an altercation with him and Cave Gang.

Big Kannon was heading into Born Legacy 8 ready to remind everybody that he belongs on an URL stage. However, during his first-round with Chef Trez things quickly went left.

Kannon had a scheme that including T-Top‘s viral fall during Summer Impact Reloaded fight. As Kannon was trying to reenact the fall he accidentally stepped on Trez and Cave Gang leader Tay Roc‘s feet. Words were exchanged and an altercation ensued that delayed the battle for about 5 minutes.

Both Kannon and Trez were able to finish the battle. I spoke to Kannon after the event to get his side of the story.

Get more Battle Rap Corner videos on my YouTube channel!

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Also On Power 107.5: