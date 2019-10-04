JC Recaps Battle With Saga At Born Legacy 8, Talks COTY Debate

The kid from Pontiac recaps his battle and gives his thoughts on COTY.

It was a religious war on stage between JC and Saga at Born Legacy 8. Both are respected in battle rap for their pens.

I got to chop it up with JC after the battle and he tells me how he felt about his performance against Saga. We also discussed Champion of the Year and most fans having him in their top 5 or top 10 overall. He gives me his thoughts on how he would feel if he finally won or didn’t again.

