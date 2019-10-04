URL Hits The Big Stage At BET’s Hip Hop Awards

Battle rap will be taking over the hottest hip hop award show!

Smack and the URL announced Tuesday that BET will be hosting two battles during their Hip Hop Awards show.

SMACK/ URL Is Coming To The 2019 BET HipHop Awards ‼️ Tune In Tuesday Oct 8th 8PM EST #URLTV #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/QGMu8UXJxI — Ultimate Rap League (@urltv) October 2, 2019

DNA will battle Geechi Gotti and T-Top versus Shotgun Suge. Reports say that they will be one round battles. It will be going down live on stage and it is going to be the highlight of the night.

You may be thinking, BET might censor what they can and can not say. According to Suge, there is only a shortlist of words they can not say on air. Other than that, it’s all fair game.

It’s Not Censored Only Words We Can’t Say Is Fag Fuck And Nigga And Can’t Diss The President This Is Based Off In Da Building Nobody Is More Electrifying Than Me I AM HIM #Url4Life #BetHipHopAwards — HEAVY OUT NOW (@RealShotgunSuge) October 3, 2019

Make sure to tune into the BET Hip Hop Awards Saturday at 8 PM EST!

