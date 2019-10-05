Snoop Dogg Turns Out The University Of Kansas!

The University of Kansas holds an annual “Late Night in the Phog” event to help kick off basketball season. This year the university decided to feature Snoop Dogg, performing his hits in front of the college basketball fans.

Well, it’s looking like fans got a little more than they may have bargained for. Snoop also brought pole dancers and a money gun to the show, which didn’t necessarily fit with the G-rated, family friendly standards event organizers had in mind.

Kansas’ PR men and conservative sports fans didn’t really dig the sight of Snoop Dogg performing “Gin and Juice” as a dancer busted into a split. Apparently, the university advised Uncle Snoop to come through and perform a 35-minute show featuring the radio edits of his hits. Snoop may not have gotten the memo, and performed the explicit versions of his songs.

Director of Athletics Jeff Long issued a public apology for the explicit show.

“We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show,” Long’s statement said. “I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.”

College basketball analyst Seth Greenberg said he also wasn’t too happy with the show. He called Snoop’s performance an “absolute embarrassment” that looked even worse as the basketball program is being investigated for its alleged involvement in apay-for-play scheme.

Do you think Snoop was out of line or just trying to put on a good show!?

Source: Complex

