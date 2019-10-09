Ohio State Selects U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown To Speak at December Graduation

United States Senator, Sherrod Brown of Cleveland, will deliver the commencement address at Ohio State University Sunday, December 15 to an estimated 3,600 graduates at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

Brown, who received his master’s degrees in both education and public administration from Ohio State, started his political career in 1975 at age 22, he was the youngest person ever elected to the Ohio House of Representatives.

“I am pleased to welcome U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown to speak at our university’s autumn commencement ceremony,” said a statement from OSU President Michael V. Drake. “An engaged leader and proud Ohio State alumnus, Senator Brown lends his broad expertise to some of our nation’s most significant policy discussions. His passion for public service will inspire our graduates as they consider their own impact as global citizens.”

Source: AP

