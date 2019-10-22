SAY IT AIN’T SO! :: Summer Walker And London On Da Track Call It Quits!!

Just when I was really starting to feel the love brewing between songstress, Summer Walker and producer, London On Da Track, they’ve broken up!!

The two talented individuals came together as one of the game’s newest couples! I think we all had high hopes for them. But Summer Walker announced yesterday that they are no longer an item.

Summer, a star on a huge rise, took to her Instagram story to let her fans know that her and London are over.

Summer wrote some slightly cryptic notes on her IG story regarding the break up. It looks like things just were not as sweet as it appeared.

Their relationship was definitely short-lived. They two stirred up their romance over the summer time and only lasted a few months. Regardless, it seems that Summer still was able to find the good in him and the relationship.

“That was cute tho. God bless him he’s still a sweet man deep down inside,” Summer wrote.

Prior to this breakup, Summer and London were looking very much in love and the pair posted each other often on their social media accounts, expressing their affection for one another. London produced Summer’s debut album “Over It,”which was reportedly the biggest debut album from a female R&B artist in over 10 years!!

Source: The Shade Room

