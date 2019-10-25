Jesse Williams Set To Guest Star On ’Power’!

Power fans don’t play about their show! This last week was a little tough for many having to survive without the weekly dose, as the show skipped last Sunday. And they left watchers with their jaws dropped after the end of the last episode. But all is not lost, when the show returns this weekend you can look forward to a very special guest star.

’Grey’s Anatomy’ star, Jesse Williams, is set to play “Kadeem,” the father of LaKeisha Grant’s (La La Anthony) son, Cash.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Williams will appear in one episode only, stepping in as Tommy, Ghost, and the crew try to make sense of the latest developments. His character, Kadeem, arrives on the scene mourning LaKeisha’s death before discussing how a reckoning is in order.

While Tommy doesn’t know the person’s identity, viewers did see who gunned down LaKeisha. As Tommy and Cash were picking out an engagement ring, LaKeisha was visited by Tasha (Naturi Naughton) in her new suburban home. The two fought before Tasha pulled the trigger on her longtime pal.

We can definitely anticipate that episode 9 of Power’s final season will be intense as Tommy tries to get to the bottom of LaKeisha’s death.

Source: Baller Alert

