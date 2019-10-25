Kanye West Asked Everyone Working On Gospel Album NOT to Have Premarital Sex!

We all know Ye is special and has his ways but to ask people to refrain from getting some is just ridiculous.

Let me just say that Kanye will always be one of my favorite people of all time after he said famously on MTV after hurricane Katrina “George Bush doesn’t like black people”. Since that Mr. West has had his ups and downs and currently he’s going thru his gospel transition on this journey he’s stated his Sunday Service where he and his choir goes around the country holding court at megachurches singing and spreading Kanye word/message.

Here’s the reason he asked everyone to not get any nookie while recording he says, “I thought if we could all focus and fast, I mean it’s known when people pray together families that pray together stay together. When people pray together and fast together, the power is increased.”

