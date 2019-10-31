Offset Set to Host New Car Series ”Skrtt with Offset!”

The Migos have made their mark in the world of music as an innovative, trend setting family, with nothing in their way to slow the trio down. Each member has found success in their own right and continue to have offers and ideas pouring in. One third of the Migos, has found himself yet another venture outside of the infamous group.

Offset landed a new gig hosting a new series entitled ‘Skrrt with Offset’ that will be sure to pique the interest of all cars lovers. In fact, Offset and his mega star wife, Cardi B, have a pretty pricey line up of cars in their own garage!

The series will feature pop-culture celebrities, the story behind their own cars, and a “one on one auto experience,” according to Deadline.

The ’Skrrt with Offset’ series was conceptualized by Scott Weintrob, creator of Netflix’s ’Fastest Car’ and director of ‘Top Gear.’ The series is produced by STXtelevision, Large Eyes, and Quality Control.

“We are excited to be partnering with Quibi on our second new series for the platform,” announced Jason Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer of STX Entertainment’s New Media Group & Alternative Content. “The team is forward-thinking and genuinely looking for new programming that you won’t find anywhere else. As producers, we look forward to working with Offset and creating shows that will be fun, memorable, and will feature rides that take insanity to the next level of super fandom in the world of the coolest cars.”

