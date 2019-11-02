50 Cent Gets Political With Nancy Pelosi

Fif flexes his political chops at the nation’s capital.
Hip hop mogul 50 Cent spoke to legislatures on Wednesday to tackle the issue of diversity and representation in entertainment.
According to The Hill, he met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to also discuss how STARZ, who airs his show Power, was dropped from Comcast Xfinity. The media company decided it will replace all of STARZ 17 channels with EPIX on Dec. 10.
Power is in its final season but won’t officially conclude until Jan. 2020. A spin-off series Power Book II is also in the works.
Rep. Bobby Rush (D.- Ga.) and Rep. Tony Cardenas (D.- Calif.) tweeted several of their own photos with 50 and Power actress Naturi Naughton after the talks as well.
Here are more photos and videos of 50 Cent’s visit at Capitol Hill.
Source: HipHopDX