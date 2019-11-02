50 Cent Gets Political With Nancy Pelosi

Fif flexes his political chops at the nation’s capital.

Hip hop mogul 50 Cent spoke to legislatures on Wednesday to tackle the issue of diversity and representation in entertainment.

According to The Hill, he met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to also discuss how STARZ, who airs his show Power, was dropped from Comcast Xfinity. The media company decided it will replace all of STARZ 17 channels with EPIX on Dec. 10.

Power is in its final season but won’t officially conclude until Jan. 2020. A spin-off series Power Book II is also in the works.

My #1 Lady Nancy Pelosi – Big Changes Coming pic.twitter.com/ewCRiQjy1C — 50cent (@50cent) October 30, 2019

Rep. Bobby Rush (D.- Ga.) and Rep. Tony Cardenas (D.- Calif.) tweeted several of their own photos with 50 and Power actress Naturi Naughton after the talks as well.

Hate it or love it, shows like #Power matter b/c #RepresentationMatters. It is important that we see people who look like us in government AND on the big screen. Thank you @50Cent, @naturinaughton, & @STARZ for coming to speak w/ me about the importance of diverse programming. pic.twitter.com/hB4DO3nuI9 — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) October 30, 2019

Sat down with @50cent and @naturinaughton today to discuss diversity and representation in the entertainment industry. As a fan of @Power_STARZ, I was shocked to find out that….. pic.twitter.com/4cZNOjqfDv — Rep. Tony Cárdenas (@RepCardenas) October 30, 2019

Here are more photos and videos of 50 Cent’s visit at Capitol Hill.

PELOSI and 50 CENT ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/WMY7stwXGF — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 30, 2019

