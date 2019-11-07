DNA Talks Spicy On Verb, Talks Battling Him On Volume 5 In Dec

This battle is overdue but the culture will finally see these two in a small room!

DNA headed to Jay Blac and Anwar on Champion to discuss his feelings heading towards his next battle with Aye Verb.

The two are set to hit the small room for URL‘s Volume 5 card in Dec.

Many battle rap fans that been around the sport call this battle overdue. As DNA confirmed the two were set to battle back in 2016. He also talked real spicy saying that it was the culture that told Verb he couldn’t just ride off in the sunset after battling Murda Mook and Loaded Lux.

Are you excited to see Aye Verb and DNA in a small room? Let us know below!

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Also On Power 107.5: