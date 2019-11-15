CLOSE
Danny Myers Vs Hollow Da Don & More On ‘Traffic Charity’ Card

URL plans to end 2019 with a bang.

December is setting up to be LIT!!!! URL has dominated 2019 with battles like “Resolution,” “Summer Impact,” and now they look to end the year with both “Volume 5” and “Traffic Charity.”

 

First, Danny Myers is finally getting fed a goat, this time it’s Hollow Da Don. After weeks of going back and forth on social media, the two have inked a contract to battle on stage.

 

 

Next, Cali favorite Geechi Gotti is going up against Chicago’s own Big T. This will definitely be a home game for Geechi but Big T is experienced in battling in away games. T just got done arguably beating Nu Jerzey Twork in an exclusive battle for Smack’s birthday.

Old dog New tricks

With jus two battles announced on the card it already has the culture go nuts!

 

What are your early predictions for these two battles? Tell us below!

