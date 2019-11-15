Sobriety Checkpoints Scheduled In Reynoldsburg Friday Night

There will be two sobriety checkpoints are being held in the Reynoldsburg area Friday night from 8 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

The Franklin County DUI Taskforce is operating a checkpoint tonight in the area of Brice Road and Livingston Avenue and another in the area of Main Street and Briarcliff Road in Reynoldsburg.

Law enforcement agencies are encouraged to “aggressively” publicize the locations of sobriety checkpoints. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the goal is not only to deter impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel but also to assure the protection of constitutional rights for both police and the public.

Source 10TV.com

