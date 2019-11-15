Ohio’s Own Arin Ray Talks Myles Garrett Suspension and Reveals What Artist Are on His Playlist

From his hometown of Cincinnati to the stage on X Factor to now on tour, Arin Ray made a stop to chop it up with Micah Dixon.

The moment he said down, Micah didn’t hesitate to ask Arin about the crazy game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburg Steelers when Myles Garrett got suspended for hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet. Needless to say, he’s not a Steelers fan.

Arin went on to talk about his influences in music and what inspires him. Plus Arin and Micah compare playlist on their phones. Check out this exclusive interview below

