Akon Considers Running For President In 2024 & Wants Kanye West To Run!

Akon made a visit as a guest on the latest episode of “The Real” and during his interview, it was mentioned that he contemplated and was ready to run for president in 2020. However, that dream became deferred after he realized he wouldn’t be able to do his music simultaneously.

But now, Akon is currently working on his music one last time and still looking forward to the possibility of running for president in the year 2024.

He said, “I know what the issues are, and as a person, as an immigrant, as a black man, as whatever you want to call it. I kind of know or feel like I know that I can take the country and move it forward.”

He then went on to talk about how he is currently advising 30 African presidents, and how it is based on the development of the youth.

During the interview, it was also mentioned that Kanye West recently discussed his desire to run for president in 2024. When asked if he thinks he could beat Kanye, Akon said, “Well I don’t think it would be a competition, I honestly need him to run.”

He proceeded, “Kanye is not crazy, he’s just be awakened. From a spiritual state, I just feel like he’s awake now. Now he’s the most amazing marketer in the world. He understands his audience, but he’s definitely not crazy, he knows what he’s doing. My thing is, if he does run, it’s great for the culture. Now if you think he’s not fit, that’s another thing, that’s why you got me as another choice.”

Source: The Shade Room

Also On Power 107.5: