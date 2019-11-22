Rapsody Reacts To Grammy Snub: “The Good Fight Is Never An Easy One”

Jamla MC Rapsody had one of the best albums in 2019, but apparently the Grammy board doesn’t agree.
On Wednesday (Nov. 20), the “Power” rapper took to Twitter to express her disappointment for being overlooked as one of this year’s Grammy nominee. Both Rapsody and Freddie Gibbs were noticeably missing from the “Best Rap Album” category, despite releasing highly praised projects.
While Lizzo, who leads the nominations with an amazing eight nods, celebrated her epic milestone, fans of Rapsody called out the Grammys for the snub; including battle rapper Dayylyt, who called for his fans to retweet his sentiments about the rapper to show love.
“Retweet ! @rapsody is a god ! I repeat i will not let her last album slip under the mass majority of organized weapon music of mass destruction!! Retweet @rapsody is a god!! Sheroes!! Goooo“
Rapsody, who initially seemed unfazed by the snub, tweeted a shrug emoji; before expounding upon her feelings and opening up to fans by sharing her disappointment via an Instagram post.
“Thank you for the LOVE you award me,” Rapsody wrote. “I see you. The ones who lend me your ear, words, support. Every time. I rarely, if ever, show my cards or that I’m human when it comes to my music career. Feel like opening up some today, tho. Today…..disappointed. Yes. Frustrated…beyond. But, you have to tell yourself the good fight is never an easy one.”
Thank you for the LOVE you award me. I see you. The ones who lend me your ear, words, support. Every time. I rarely, if ever, show my cards or that I’m human when it comes to my music career. Feel like opening up some today, tho. Today…..disappointed. Yes. Frustrated…beyond. But, you have to tell yourself the good fight is never an easy one. And the people that are the faces of the purpose behind your art are what makes creating not empty: with awards. nominations, or none at all. Not to hold you, the acknowledgment for your craft indeed feels amazing!! I haven’t been nominated for much but what I have I’m thankful for. There’s so much power and weight in numbers, nominations and awards….we artist know what that does for our exposure; and for the many, validation. And you want people to continue to discover and play and be inspired by the music. That’s what I get excited about anyway. But, hey….we keep on creating. @freddiegibbs …you put out one of the best albums….to everyone nominated for anything congratulations….to all artist who create….keep the microphone, pens, visuals, instruments lit. Art is too important not to share. Mad love. ♥️
In 2017, Rapsody’s Roc Nation debut Laila’s Wisdom was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. The song “Sassy” also received a nomination for Best Rap Song.
In other Rapsody news, the ”Nina” rapper’s latest album Eve was released hitting the Billboard 100 in the first week. During Billboard’s new online series, On the Block, Rapsody touched on her Eve album, and working with Queen Latifah, who she now considers a friend.
“That’s the greatest experience as far as collaborating with somebody that I’ve ever had. For one, it’s full-circle, because she influenced me so much. Her, MC Lyte and Lauryn [Hill] are the reasons I wanted to rhyme. Just for her to be so down-to-earth and humble and be the big sister,” Rapsody said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, I’m just here then I’m out.’ She really hung around, told her stories, gave me advice and went through the album.”
It wasn’t all about her accomplishments, the Laila’s Wisdom rapper also took some time to shout out fellow North Carolinian Da Baby for his explosive year, while also revealing she wants to collaborate with Cardi B.
Check out the interview below.
