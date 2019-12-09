J Slash Talks Battling Bad Newz, How He Plans To Get Back On URL & More

Columbus’ own is taking on a Cave Gang heavy hitter.

Who said that Columbus don’t have no bars? Well, J Slash is going to prove the haters and battler rapper Bad Newz he got bars for days!

The two battled each other on Shotz Fired’s Public Enemies card on Dec. 7 and it was a back-and-forth war of words. Slash definitely didn’t let the city down.

Some battle rap fans may not know this but Slash has been featured on the URL a couple of times in the past. However, he tells me he wants to get back on the league. I think this battle with Newz definitely shows he has the talent and wits to do so.

Check out my interview with J Slash before his battle below.

