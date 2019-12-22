Dwyane Wade Discusses Empowering His Son & His Sexuality!

The Wade family is most definitely considered one of the most prominent black celeb families that we all know and love! Dwayne and his wife, Gabrielle Union both know all too well how difficult it can be upholding that prominent status. Sometimes things aren’t always worry free and with the gig comes a lot of criticism as well.

The man of the house, Dwyane Wade has made it clear that his main goal is to make sure that his children have a great sense of who they are, and are confident in that! A point he has had to make consistently since sharing with the world how he chooses to support his kids, particularly his 12-year-old son, Zion.

In a recent interview on the ‘All The Smoke’ podcast, Dwyane took the opportunity to set the record straight on how he loves and will continue to support his family. With Zion being openly gay and prideful with the support of his entire family, the Wades have found themselves teaching us, the importance of accepting your children as individuals and humans with their own sense of self.

In regards to Zion, Dwyane says he is very brave and he and Gab are very proud of who he is, despite all of the criticism from the public.

“You talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have. You can learn something from your kids. But in our household, we talk about making sure our kids are seen by each of us. We make sure our kids understand the power in their voice. We want them to be whoever they want to be in this world,” he said.

The Wades received a ton of backlash after posting family photos, showing Zion wearing a crop top and long nails. This sent people in an uproar, especially since they are happily accepting of him and who he wants to be.

Dwayne sees it as his personal duty to protect his son from the world, refusing to allow him to defend himself publicly. He says he has no problem using his voice to assist anyone struggling to embrace their truth.

The Wades intend to keep loving their children unconditionally and will have each others back regardless!

Also On Power 107.5: