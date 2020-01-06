G Herbo Pleads Guilty On Charges Against His Ex Ari!

G Herbo has found himself constantly in the tabloids for the drama surrounding the relationship with the mother of his child. Between battling in court and trying to move on, things have been rocky for both parties. Finally a piece of that chapter can now be closed since he plead guilty to misdemeanor battery charges against, Ariana Fletcher.

If you recall, last year in April, Herbo was arrested for allegedly assaulting Fletcher during an argument. Fletcher claims that she was dragged her by her hair and suffered scratches on her arm. On the contrary, Herbo claims he was only at the residence to retrieve over $300,000 in jewelry that Fletcher stole from him.

Herbo has been sentenced to 12 months of probation since concluding the case with Ari.

According to the Fulton County Solicitor’s Office, G Herbo entered his guilty plea today after a lengthy back and forth battle. He must also complete 150 hours of community service and attend a 24-week family violence intervention program.

According to TMZ, Herbo’s lawyer, Tanya Miller said he’s “eager [to] put this incident behind him and to move on with his life and his work—both in the studio and in the community.”

“It is Herbert’s sincere desire to maintain harmony going forward while continuing to take care of his responsibilities to his family and to everyone else who depends on him,” Miller explained.

Source: Complex

