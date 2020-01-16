R. Kelly’s GF Joycelyn Savage’s Mugshot Hits Internet After Arrest

Savage was arrested after her scuffle with Azriel Clary.

Now, I realize that at the end of the day Joycelyn Savage is a victim of R. Kelly’s twisted love. If you looking for the jokes this ain’t the place.

With that out the way, Savage’s mugshot was confirmation of her arrest after her physical altercation with Azriel Clary.

Clary, 22, made it clear that she wanted to press charges against Savage, 24, and made an allegation Savage had sex with her too when she was a minor. She states this is tough love for Savage and her attempt to get away from R. Kelly’s grasp as he is sitting in jail.

Savage has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor domestic battery and was released on a recognizance bond. Her court date is scheduled for Feb. 6.

Clary has since reunited with her family and we hope she is making up for lost time and get the help she needs to deal with what happened to her for all these years with Kelly.

Source: The Jasmine Brand