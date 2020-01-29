50 Cent Says He’s Living His Best Life, Not Going to Argue With Anyone in 2020 After Kobe’s Death

If there is a silver lining in the death of the great Kobe Bryant is that it made everyone look at their lives a little differently after such a tragedy. It made parents hug their children more it made people who had petty beef with other people reach out and extend an olive branch. And now it’s making the king of the trolls 50 Cent say that he’s done with arguing with anyone after the death of Kobe, 50 says that he’ll find a different way to deal with people he has a disagreement with now what that means he didn’t say all we know right now is to get ready for a nicer 50 in 2020 Full story Here