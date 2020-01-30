Columbus non-profit” A Hand Up to Success” hosts public meeting on gun violence

After losing her daughter and son-in-law to a horrible tragedy in 2015 Crystal Turner started the nonprofit organization called “A Hand Up to Success” this nonprofit organization helps families through these tough times by offering resources to families that have been impacted by trauma. Crystal Turner hosted a town hall meeting called “Walking a Mile in My Shoes Gun Violence Youth Summit” at this youth summit young people who have been affected by gun violence were able to get up in front of a panel and family and friends and tell their story. These are hard conversations but they are conversations that have to be had to heal. Full Story Here