Usher, Wiz Khalifa, & Lakers Honor Kobe & GiGi Bryant During Home Game

The Laker Nation is still trying to make sense of this tragedy.

I am still typing stories about Kobe Bryant‘s death and I still can’t believe it has really happened. Many in the Lakers organization have been trying to come to grips as well.

Friday night the lakers did their best to honor Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter GiGi and the seven other victims involved in the fatal helicopter crash with their first game since the crash. Each seat had either a #8 or #24 shirt on it to make sure everybody can participate in the tribute. Also, two seats, one with GiGi’s #2 AAU jersey and Kobe’s #24 jersey, were dawn with roses.

Usher was first to bring us to tears with his rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Follow by team captain LeBron James who took to the court to deliver a heartfelt speech to honor Kobe and remind everybody that laker nation is a family.

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sent me over with their tribute performing “See You Again.”

The outpour of raw emotions everywhere you look on TV and on social media. Like Lebron said, we gonna need to lean on each other in the coming days, weeks and months as we all try to find the strength to carry on.

Source: House Of Highlights, ESPN, TheShadeRoom, NPR