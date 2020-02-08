Former NFL Superstar Antonio Brown Apologizes to His Former Team AGAIN!

For the fifty eleventh time, the former best wide receiver in the NFL has one again apologized to his former team the Pittsburg Steelers. Brown started his NFL career with the Steelers and became an all-star receiver most say when he left the league he was clearly the best receiver in the league and a certain 1st ballot Hall of Famer. Well, that was until Brown asked for a trade from the Steelers which landed him on the west coast with the Oakland Raiders and before he even played a down he demand to be traded out of Oakland and left behind 29 Million dollars to join the New England Patriots another team that he only stated with for a short time…..a week to be exact and then that’s when all of the legal troubles started and the erratic behavior which got him kicked out of the NFL altogether and he has apologized so many times already to the NFL to his fans and to the teams he left high and dry now once again this dude is going out of his way to apologize only to stick his foot in his mouth again Full Story Here

Also On Power 107.5: