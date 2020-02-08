Columbus Robbery Caught On Camera!

Today a robbery was caught on camera! Now, it’s understood that this wouldn’t be the first time sketchy burglars are caught on video but this time the suspects were filmed by an NBC4 photographer at the time of the crime.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday at International Market Foods located at 3120 Olentangy River Road. The market is actually right across the street from NBC4 studios. At the time, the photographer happened to be out in efforts to record weather videos.

What he caught on camera shows what looks to be the getaway vehicle waiting outside the market while another person was inside. The glass doors of the store were broken out just before the video started.

The footage that was caught on inside of the store by surveillance cameras shows a brick thrown through the glass door. One of the suspects, a man in a sweatshirt, enters the market and takes what appears to be a crowbar to the register. The suspect takes the cash drawer and leaves.

Outside, the cameras catch the suspect coming out of the store and getting into the passenger seat of the vehicle. The driver takes off, north bound on Olentangy River Road.

The NBC4 photographer, who had to be shocked at what he was capturing, immediately called the burglary in to Columbus police.

It turns out that this incident was the second break in at the family owned and operated restaurant recently. In fact, the side door of the facility is boarded up after it was smashed back in September.

The market has been open more than 25 years and until recently, has rarely ever had issues of this kind. Manager Louie Hasani said there has only been one minor break-in in their history.

“It’s very disturbing to have someone break into your place that you work very hard day and night, to come the next day and see something that’s broken,” Hasani said. “There’s other options these people have to go get money instead of breaking into locations like this and stealing money.”

The suspect that took the cash from the store appeared to be wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, yellow gloves and a yellow mask covering his face. While, the driver appeared to be wearing a red jacket and a dark-colored hat.

The vehicle was a tan Ford Five Hundred with temporary Ohio tag #J980741. It has a Madison Motors decal on the tailgate and 2020 Pennsylvania inspection stickers on the windshield.

Anyone with information or tips regarding this case is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545 as soon as possible.

Source: NBC4i

