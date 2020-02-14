Micah Dixon is Having a Baby! See Her Maternity Shoot Here!

Our very own Micah Dixon shared some BIG news on the air today…… she’s going to be a mother for a second time!!!!

And what better day to announce her new love along with her son E.B. other than Valentine’s Day!! Micah is due this summer and has no idea if she’s having a girl or a boy! Check out the first photos from Micah’s maternity shoot below.

Oh and the daddy’s name doesn’t start with L for all yall out there wondering 🤣

Keep up with Micha’s pregnancy and the latest entertainment news weekdays here on Power from 3-7pm!

The Latest: